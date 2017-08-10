Nick Jonas has landed two gigs performing on cruise ships.

The 'Jealous' hitmaker will perform at sea for the first time on Carnival Victory on September 21 and Carnival Liberty 22 as part of the 'Carnival LIVE Concert' series.

Unfortunately the shows are only for passengers on board the liners and they have to pay up an extra ticket price of $75 for general admission and $250 if they want a first row seat VIP experience and the chance to meet the former Jonas Brother star and grab a selfie with him.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old singer is planning a new album, which he has hinted will be more ''positive'' and ''uptempo'' after his last breakup record.

He said recently: ''I think for the fan experience coming to the shows where the songs are a bit more uptempo and brighter will be better than the breakup album I released last year. It's time for some positivity, I think.''

Nick previously revealed he wants an ''opportunity'' to show people who he really is.

He said: ''I think the thing that we're both looking at is that this is an opportunity to show people where we are now. And if there's an awareness of our friendship, that's great but I don't think that we're assuming anything of anybody.

''I think that the key is for us to really give people that are fans a look into this next chapter and where we want to go in the future. And people that maybe aren't as familiar that just wanted to come out to the show and see what it's all about, to really show them who Demi and I are and make that the focus of this show.''