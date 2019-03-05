Nick Jonas has praised his ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus insisting she is a super talented ''real singer''.

The 26-year-old 'Jealous' hitmaker started dated the 'Wrecking Ball' singer in June 2006 after they met at a charity event, however, they split in December 2007 and Nick went on to marry actress Priyanka Chopra last year, whilst Miley met her Australian actor husband Liam Hemsworth on the set of their 2010 film 'The Last Song'.

Nick has nothing but praise for Miley's musical talent and insists it has not been a surprise to him to see her ditch her Hannah Montana Disney past and become a respected solo artist in her own right.

Speaking on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio show on Monday (04.03.19), he said: ''She's a real singer. But we knew that because we grew up with her.

''We had a song with her back in the day called 'Before the Storm,' which is my favourite catalogue song of The Jonas Brothers. And at that point she was 16 and she was singing her ass off. So, it's no surprise now that people are coming around to [her talent]. But I'm not sitting around going, 'Told you so.'''

Nick has just reunited The Jonas Brothers band with his siblings Kevin and Joe after the trio - who began life on the Disney Channel and had great success before splitting in 2013 - realised they was something missing in their lives.

The group have released new single 'Sucker' and they have now announced they are teaming up with Amazon Studios for an as-yet-untitled documentary film.

Speaking about the doc, Nick says he wants to the film to give their fans an insight into their life as a family and once again as a and.

He said: ''It's going to give people a look into who we are as a family, as brothers and we were also the Jonas Brothers at one time, then we weren't, and now we are again. So you kind of get the full range of our life story plus our family's perspective on everything. Also a big factor in this too is the fans and what they've meant to us. I think it's going to be something we look back on in 20 years and we were able to show our kids and be really proud of the growth we've had.''