Nick Jonas has been talking to his dog.

The Jonas Brothers star made the admission that he had been chatting to his pet pooch Gino for 20 minutes before he realised he was conversing with the dog.

In a game of Quarantine Confessions, Nick admitted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: ''I think it's totally normal, and everyone should talk to their dogs to feel comfortable. I was doing it for 20 minutes before I realised.''

Last year, Priyanka surprised her husband with a pet dog, who they called Gino Jonas, as an early anniversary gift.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra (sic)''

Gino is the couple's second dog after Priyanka's pooch Diana - whom she had prior to marrying Nick - and the Jonas Brothers star previously revealed Priyanka was left unhappy when the new puppy overtook Diana in Instagram subscribers after just one day on the platform.

Speaking about the amusing incident, Nick said: ''I had mentioned it two weeks prior to when she actually got the puppy. We were talking about this new house we just got and we were very excited to move in and everything else. And I said, 'And now we can get a German shepherd,' and she thought I knew something about the surprise. So she was like, 'Maybe we will.' The problem is, there's already some division in the family. She has a puppy named Diana. Once she and I got together, I sort of adopted the puppy, and she got me this one. We put both our dogs on Instagram, and Diana's been on Instagram for about a year and a half and Gino, he doubled her followers in a day. She wasn't happy about it.''