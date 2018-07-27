Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly engaged to be married, after a whirlwind romance of just two months.

The 25 year old pop star apparently popped the question to Bollywood heroine Priyanka while in London recently for her 36th birthday, according to People magazine on Friday (July 27th).

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him,” a source told the outlet. “He’s definitely very serious about her.”

That news was soon seemingly confirmed by film director Ali Abbas, who wrote that Chopra had quit the set of his new movie Bharat and implied that it had to do with an engagement.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

“Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.”

Indeed, it was an alarmingly short amount of time ago that we were publishing the first reported rumours of their involvement.

Jonas confirmed around a month ago in an Instagram post that the two were an item, and that was just weeks after rumours first started about their closeness. They had, of course, partnered up for the 2017 Met Gala in New York on the red carpet, but Chopra at the time said that was just because they were both wearing Ralph Lauren to the do.

Then, the world was treated to cute pictues of the couple enjoying dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse in London, as well as hitting the town with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his ‘Game of Thrones’ star girlfriend Sophie Turner.

Chopra was an attendee at the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle two months ago, having been a long-time friend of the former ‘Suits’ star.

