The Jonas Brothers cleanse their skin ''twice a day''.

The 'Sucker' hitmakers - made up of brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas - are known for being heartthrobs, but their good looks require a rigorous beauty routine which involves cleansing twice a day, as well as using a facial scrub ''three times a week''.

Celebrity groomer Marissa Machado - who works with the band - spilled the secrets on the Jonas approved skincare routine as she gave tips to couples going through self-isolation together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''It's important to continue to cleanse your skin twice a day followed by a facial scrub three times a week especially for men with stubble or facial hair. This is a great time for men to try new looks with their hair and/or facial hair. You have the time to try on a new you!''

And Marissa also urged men to use face masks to help care for their skin, as she said having a beauty pamper day is a great way for couples to spend time together.

Speaking to E! News, she added: ''Doing face masks is always a fun way to get your man to care for his skin,'' she shared. ''Maybe give him an at home facial massage with a nice oil and gua sha. If your man needs a shave, maybe offer to do it. Have him teach you his way.''

The Jonas Brothers may well be having beauty days with their own partners, as they are each self-isolating with their wives.

Kevin has been married to Danielle Jonas - with whom he has daughters Alena, six, and Valentina, three - since 2009, whilst Joe tied the knot with Sophie Turner last year, and Nick married Priyanka Chopra in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Sophie - who is currently expecting her first child with Joe - recently branded her husband a ''psychopath'' for wearing jeans whilst in self-isolation.

She said: ''I mean, this is something that's only kind of come to my attention since this quarantine thing, but I saw ... it was like a meme online or some comment or something and someone said, like, 'If you're wearing denim pants at home, like, what does that say about you as a person?' Like, are you a psychopath? And Joe does that. Joe wears denim trousers at home - where no one can see him. I'm not wearing denim trousers. This is the most dressed up I've been in days. I'm wearing my sweatpants. I'm business on top, party on the bottom.''