Radio presenter Nick Grimshaw has received a welcome boost after the latest radio listenership figures were revealed, with his Radio 1 breakfast show attracting an extra 800,000 listeners over the last three months of last year.

Grimshaw regained a significant amount of listeners to his show after recording the lowest ever figures for the time slot last summer. His share of the airwaves jumped to 5.72 million listeners for the last three months of 2017, having slumped to 4.93 million previously.

Former Radio 1 breakfast show host Chris Moyles, who joined Radio X nearly three years ago to front their breakfast show, is another winner according to the current figures, receiving an extra 200,000 listeners on the same time last year to put him just under the million mark.

Chris Evans’ Radio 2 breakfast show also got a slight upturn in listenership, with an extra 80,000 tuning in to make his total audience reach 9.43 million – by far and away the biggest show on the airwaves. Radio 4’s ‘Today’ programme also saw a boost.

However, the big loser in the ratings appeared to be alternative music station BBC Radio 6 Music, which fell from its record of 2.43 million listeners per week to 2.34 million. On the other hand, the station suffered a similar decrease between the same periods the year before.

Reacting to the latest RAJAR figures released on Thursday morning (February 8th), Radio 1’s controller Ben Cooper said he was “very pleased that Radio 1 continues to grow both on-air and online.”

“We just got a record 1.87 billion YouTube views – which means more new, young and diverse audiences enjoying the BBC,” Cooper added.

