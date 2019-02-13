As it's almost Valentine's Day, you'll be looking for that perfect romantic playlist to set a dinner date to, right? Well, instead of all the corny classics, why not opt for some of the most lyrically confusing yet beautiful love songs ever written? We've got you covered....

Supernova - Liz Phair

Weirdest lyric: "Your eyelashes sparkle like gilded grass / And your lips are sweet and slippery like a cherub's bare wet ass"

One of the most underappreciated artists of the 90s, this was Liz Phair's biggest hit. Taken from her 1994 second album Whip-Smart, it's a playful anthem that reached number 6 in the US Alternative Songs chart.

Where the Wild Roses Grow - Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue

Weirdest lyric: "As I kissed her goodbye, I said, 'All beauty must die' / And lent down and planted a rose between her teeth"

This one sounds wildly romantic until the latter half of the song, when you realise it's a murder ballad. It's Nick Cave's most successful single, however, thanks in part to Kylie's contribution and it's based on the folk song Down in the Willow Garden.

Don't Marry Her - The Beautiful South

Weirdest lyric: "She'll grab your sweaty b****cks / Then slowly raise her knee / Don't marry her, f**k me"

Quite a controversial song when it was first released, with some of the lyrics being changed to make it radio friendly. Can't say singing "She'll grab your Sandra Bullocks" is much less weird though.

My Beloved Monster - Eels

Weirdest lyric: "My beloved monster and me / We go everywhere together / Wearing a raincoat that has four sleeves / Gets us through all kinds of weather"

You might recognise this tune from the Shrek soundtrack, and indeed it made a lot of sense for that particular context. Calling your human lover a "monster" though is not necessarily the most romantic thing, but it's still beautiful. Needless to say, it's one of the band's own favourites for live shows.

F**k Her Gently - Tenacious D

Weirdest lyric: "And then you say, wait a minute Sally / I think I got something in my teeth / Could you get it out for me? / That's f**king teamwork"

An underground hit from the band's 2001 self-titled debut album, it details scenarios in which women SHOULD be treated with hilarious effect. Lauded by women everywhere, it remains one of the greatest songs in the world.

Without You I'm Nothing - Placebo

Weirdest lyric: "I'm unclean, a libertine / And every time you vent your spleen / I seem to lose the power of speech"

Placebo are truly underrated for their lyrics and Without You I'm Nothing from their 1998 album of the same name is just an example of how truly beautiful the songwriting is. That being said, we've never heard the word "spleen" in any other love song...

Paradise by the Dashboard Light - Meat Loaf

Weirdest lyric: "I swore, that I would love you to the end of time / So now I'm praying for the end of time / To hurry up and arrive"

Imagine wanting to sleep with someone so much that you promise to marry them, against your own wishes, just to get your leg over. Paradise by the Dashboard Light is an internationally loved karaoke duet for a reason.

Birds - Kate Nash

Weirdest lyric: "Right, birds can fly so high, or they can s**t on your head / Yeah they can almost fly into your eye and make you feel so scared / But when you look at them, and you see that they're beautiful / That's how I feel about you"

An acoustic, almost-spoken word number from her 2007 debut album Made of Bricks. It's a lovely little song about a boy who tries to find the right words to tell his new girlfriend that he likes her. So wholesome.

You're Gorgeous - Babybird

Weirdest lyric: "You said my clothes were sexy / You tore away my shirt / You rubbed an ice cube on my chest / Snapped me till it hurt"

One of those songs where you croon the chorus to your loved one all romantic, without realising that it's actually about a young, naive model who gets taken advantage of by a photographer. Yup.

Heart-Shaped Box - Nirvana

Weirdest lyric: "I've been drawn into your magnet tar pit trap / I wish I could eat your cancer when you turn black"

Most are aware that "heart-shaped box" is a euphemism for Courtney Love's vagina, but that's not even the weirdest turn of phrase in this song from 1993's In Utero. This translation is definitely one for Genius.com.