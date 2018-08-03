An allegation of rape made against former Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter is being reviewed by prosecutors.

Police had confirmed back in February this year that an unnamed woman had accused Carter of sexually assaulting her back in 2003, an allegation that the now 38 year old singer denies. However, former teen star Melissa Schuman tweeted soon afterwards that she had filed a police report.

In a blog post published in November 2017, the actress and singer had previously accused Carter of raping her when she was 18 back in 2003 when they were working together. Claiming she was “forced to engage in an act against my will”, the 33 year old alleged that Carter forced her to perform oral sex on him before he assaulted her.

According to the Daily Mail on Friday (August 3rd), the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is now reviewing the case to decide whether a prosecution is viable.

Schuman, a former member of girl-group Dream, claimed that the incident took place at Carter’s home, to which she had been invited to hear new music he had been working on. They subsequently collaborated on music together after the incident happened, according to reports.

“I was empowered to share my story because of the brave women who shared their stories before me,” she told People soon after she posted her original blog, in the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” Carter told TMZ at the time the allegations emerged, denying what she claimed was true.

“Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

