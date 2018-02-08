Melissa Schuman, the singer who last year accused former Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter of raping her in 2002, has this week filed a police report that formally outlines her allegations against the boy band star.

Santa Monica Police Department confirmed that they received a complaint filed against Carter on Wednesday (February 7th), stemming from an alleged sexual misconduct incident dating back more than 15 years.

“I thought it was an option I could no longer pursue,” 33 year old Schuman told Us Weekly in a statement, saying that it was “the single most empowering” thing she had done.

“A huge thank you to RAINN [anti-sexual violence organisation] for empowering me to take this step," she added.

Schuman, a former member of girl-group Dream and 18 years old at the time of the incident, first detailed the allegations against 37 year old Carter in a blog post back in November. She claimed that Carter, then aged 22, performed oral sex on her despite her protestations at his apartment in Santa Monica. He then forced her to do the same to him, before raping her in his bedroom.

“I didn’t want your money. I didn’t do this to hurt you or your family,” Schuman said in an emotional appearance on ‘Dr. Oz’ later that November. “I did this for me because I needed this healing and I also came forward because I want to inspire… other people who have been assaulted to come forward and know that they have a voice.”

Carter, for his part, has vehemently denied Schuman’s allegations. “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual,” he told Us Weekly after Schuman’s claims emerged.

“We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first time that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

