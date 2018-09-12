Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has learned that he will not face criminal charges over an allegation of sexual assault in 2003, after the case was thrown out by prosecutors for being over the statute of limitations.

Melissa Schuman, 33, formerly of the girl band Dream, accused Carter earlier this year raping her back in 2003. In February 2018, she waived her right to anonymity by writing a blog detailing the alleged incident, having been inspired to do so by another woman who made a similar allegation against Carter at the end of 2017.

Schuman said she was 18, and a virgin, at the time of the alleged attack, which she claimed took place after she had recorded a duet with Carter.

Nick Carter performing with a reformed Backstreet Boys in 2017

38 year old Carter’s lawyer, Michael Holtz, said in a statement on Tuesday (September 11th) that the star is “happy to put the matter behind him… Nick has denied these allegations ever since he first learned of them last year, and was confident the district attorney would conclude that there was no basis to pursue charges against him.”

The statute of limitations refers to a time-frame by the end of which legal action must be commenced for criminal proceedings to take place. In this instance, that point passed in 2013. Prosecutors determined that because of this, a proper analysis of strengths and weaknesses of the evidence could not be made in a court scenario.

Carter’s lawyer also said that the singer feels confident that no criminal charges will be brought against him.

Schuman told the Associated Press the same day that more could be done to bring retroactive assault claims to court. Despite being “well aware of the likelihood that my case was not prosecutable”, she said she found it encouraging that prosecutors had actually looked into her claims.

“Speaking out was the best thing I could have ever done for myself,” she said. “I hope it inspires others to do the same if it feels right for them.”

More: Melissa Schuman files police report against Backstreet Boy Nick Carter alleging sexual assault