Nicholas Brendon has been arrested for at least the sixth time in seven years, after an alleged incident of domestic violence at a Palm Springs hotel last week. He is reportedly set to appear in court next month, after also violating a protective order.

Nicholas Brendon at San Diego Comic Con 2011

The 46-year-old 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star was taken away by cops last Wednesday (October 11th 2017) after apparently pulling his unnamed girlfriend's hair and arm at the Saguaro Hotel in California following a verbal dispute. KMIR-TV reported that he was released from the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning the following day on $50,000 bail.

Sgt. William Hutchinson of the Palm Springs Police Deparment confirmed to USA Today that he was arrested for felony domestic violence as well as violating a protective order which means he must be immediately apprehended if he threatens, harasses or assaults the woman in question or another partner.

'He was with his girlfriend and they got into an argument', he told KESQ-TV. 'During the argument at the bar, he pulled her arm and then violently pulled her by her hair.'

It's been two years since his last arrest; another incident with a woman in a hotel room, this time in New York, where he was charged with robbery, criminal mischief and obstruction of breathing. Earlier that year he was booked for vandalising a hotel room in Tallahassee after being denied an upgrade, as well as Fort Lauderdale hotel room whereby he was arrested on suspicion of grand theft.

More: Nicholas Brendon pleads guilty after New york arrest

The actor has been struggling for many years with alcoholism, prescription drug addiction and depression, and he has been in and out of rehab on an least three occasions. Whether or not this latest incident was alcohol or drug related remains to be seen, but regardless, it seems another bout of rehab is likely on the cards.