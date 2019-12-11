Artist:
Song title: Put A Little Love On Me
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

'Put A Little Love On Me' is the second single from Niall Horan's first solo album 'Flicker', which was released in October 2019 and topped the US charts. It's a ballad about heartbreak, reportedly dealing with the singer's break-up from Hailee Steinfeld. 

