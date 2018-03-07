Niall Horan soaks up the sun in a country road trip in the video for his new single 'On The Loose'. It's the fourth release from his debut solo album and makes for a perfect summer anthem for the coming months.
The former One Direction star takes a romantic desert trip with a female companion in the new Anericana video, where they overlook the city upon the horizon. It seems to represent the certain untamed wildness of love, and the jealousy that comes with it.
Co-written John Ryan and producer Julian Bunetta, the song appears on Niall's debut album 'Flicker', which dropped in October 2017. It was first played live at Channel 93.3's Summer Kick Off concert in San Diego in May last year.
It follows three other singles from the record; the Platinum-certified 'This Town' and 'Slow Hands', and the final one of 2017 entitled 'Too Much to Ask'.
Niall is the third former member of the band to release a solo album, with Zayn Malik having released 'Mine Of Mine' in 2016, and Harry Styles with his self-titled debut last year. Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have also dropped a number of singles, with their respective albums yet to be announced.
He's currently on tour in the UK, with dates for the rest of Europe planned for April and a set of North American dates coming up between July and September. He also plans to hit Australia and New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and South America.
