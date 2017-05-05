Niall Horan has raised the hopes of all One Directioners across the world in his latest interview by revealing the band still has "albums left to do". The Irish member of the four-piece outfit said he and the boys will be releasing more material with the man who made their success possible: Simon Cowell.

Niall believes One Direction will reunite

During an interview with The Sun, the Slow Hands singer denied talks of a split and said the band was still on a hiatus and would be returning after each member had brought their own solo music out and they each had had a chance to tour.

The 23-year-old singer said: "It’s been a year and a bit already [since the hiatus].

"We don’t want to put a time on it... You know I’m going to probably end up touring, Harry will probably end up doing the same, probably Liam, probably Louis. That’s a year. Time adds up."

One Direction fans had their hearts broken in 2015 when the band went on its official hiatus after Zayn Malik left the group for good - five years after they formed and came second on X Factor.

Zayn started his solo career in earnest and three of the other boys have followed suit including Niall, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

The only member who has yet to release any material is Liam Payne - a fact that may not change in the near future after he and girlfriend (and former X Factor judge) Cheryl recently welcomed a son, Bear Payne.

Niall released his second single, Slow Hands, on Thursday having released his debut song, This Town, in September 2016 via Capitol Records.

Speaking of his decision to leave Simon Cowell's Syco label, Horan said: "We were very close to [Cowell] for years and had a lot of success together.

"I just felt like I wanted and needed a fresh start [at Capitol]. It’s a long time to be at a label I wanted to broaden my horizons and try something new."