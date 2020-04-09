Niall Horan has revealed Ed Sheeran is aiming to write ''one big song'' during quarantine.

The former One Direction star recently spoke to the 'Shape of You' hitmaker on the phone and he told him that he's set himself the challenge to write one song per day, with the hope of having at least one track that has the potential to become a hit when the coronavirus lockdown is over.

Niall is also taking his pal Ed's advice and working on some little bits and pieces himself.

Sharing their conversation on FaceTime to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Niall said: ''Oh, I've got loads of time now. I'm going to write a song a day and it's going to be the best stuff I've ever written because I've got loads of time to think about it.

''And then I just found myself just sitting down to write and just coming up with a load of cr*p.

''And then the other day I was speaking to Ed Sheeran and I was asking him what he was doing and was he writing any bits.

''And he was like, 'Yeah, I've kind of like set myself a challenge. I'm going to try and write song a day before lunch.'

''And he said, 'If I can come out with one big song out of this quarantine period, then I've won.'

''I really agree with him.

''He's unbelievable that he can do that.

''I mean, all of us are not that gifted, but I've come up with bits and pieces, like nice little verses and some good choruses and stuff.

''And if I can just record them in some shape or form or I come out with something half decent at the end of it, I'll be happy. But it's just something to kind of keep ticking over.''

The Irish singer admitted that he will always have the ''drive'' to make the best possible music and insisted that anyone who thinks he's just releasing solo music to make money couldn't be more wrong.

On his future, he explained: ''Obviously I would love to be a musician for the rest of my life, which will be once I'm still be able to produce songs at the level I do and once I can still play to thousands and people want to hear me then I'll be doing that.

''Obviously I do worry that it might not work out or whatever but if you spend your time worrying you've already dug yourself a hole.

''And you just can't do that.

''I'm 26. I've had extraordinary success with the boys and been lucky that I've trusted my ability with the first album and had the success with 'Slow Hands' and 'This Town' and just the record itself and then been able to write a second record and play different types of tunes and have somewhat success with that.

''I don't think I've ever been so driven.

''When you hear of people going, 'He's got money and he's got fame and he's just going to take the foot of the gas now. He doesn't need it.'

''I definitely do. I need it for myself. I don't care how much money you've got or how much whatever. I'll always have that drive. I was born with it.''