One of the more bizarre Twitter beefs has erupted overnight as Niall Horan, one of the former stars of One Direction, has gotten involved in a social media spat with Leeds United Football Club.

It all began with Wednesday night’s set of Championship football fixtures, in which Derby County – whom Horan supports – won 4-1 away at much-fancied West Bromwich Albion. Clearly overjoyed with seeing his team cement their position as title challengers, the singer told his 39 million followers “@dcfcofficial are a dream to watch play”.

Irish radio presenter Thomas Crosse replied to his tweet, asking him to “send Leeds United a bit of luck” – the team who went top of the league the same night with their 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

Horan, however, merely said back: “No-one likes Leeds”.

Cue feathers flying.

Niall Horan sparked off a Twitter feud with Leeds United

Whoever was in charge of the Leeds United official Twitter account wasted no time in coming up with a retort, posting to the club’s 370,000 followers: “No-one likes your solo career #BringBack1D.”

As football fans do, Leeds supporters immediately piled in behind their club, even though Horan’s following is nearly 100 times bigger than the Championship club’s. One fan welcomed the challenge, writing: “It's us against the EFL, FA and One Direction fans, bring on the rest of em…”

No one likes your solo career #BringBack1D https://t.co/PLu0p216pl — Leeds United (@LUFC) 24 October 2018

A Horan fan hit back: “No one likes y'all, try again next time hun. Niall's solo career is better than anything y'all could ever accomplish.”

Niall’s solo album, Flicker, debuted at number 1 in the United States when it was released almost exactly a year ago, but could only make number 3 in the UK. Only Louis Tomlinson has not yet announced an intention to release a solo album since One Direction went on hiatus at the end of 2015.

