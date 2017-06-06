Niall Horan believes One Direction was like being in a ''circus''.

The 23-year-old singer is making waves in the entertainment industry as a solo artist after the boy band decided to take a hiatus in August 2015, and the Irish hunk has revealed when he was in the group with Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne the ''massive team'' travelled together with cars driving in convoys, which he has likened to the travelling entertaining group.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Niall said: ''The biggest part [about going solo] is not having a massive team around me. We were like a circus - convoys of cars and police everywhere and thousands of fans.''

However, now Niall has gone solo, he has found it ''very different'' adjusting and being on his own on stage.

He added: ''Now it is very different. It's really good, a lot more efficient, you get a lot more done. You get from A to B quicker.''

Niall recently enjoyed a backpacking trip around Southeast Asia on a budget with him, a few relatives and a friend, and he has claimed he ''got away with a lot'' during the vacation.

He explained: ''Me, two of my cousins and a friend just went backpacking around Southeast Asia. I got away with ait a lot more than I thought in terms of being noticed.''