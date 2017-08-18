Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz has taken to social media to pay tribute to her stunt double who tragically died on the set of the film earlier this week when a stunt sequence went horribly wrong.

Professional racing driver Joi ‘SJ’ Harris was killed on Monday (August 14th) when the motorcycle that she was driving went out of control and crashed on the West Waterfront Road near in the Jack Poole Plaza. Filming was postponed as a mark of respect for the rest of Monday and Tuesday, with production resuming tentatively on Wednesday.

On Thursday (August 17th), Beetz, who plays Domino in the Marvel blockbuster and whose announcement was made back in December, shared a handwritten note on Instagram that began: “On Monday we tragically lost one of our own - Joi 'SJ' Harris. My heart has been breaking the last two days and I have been searching what to say or do.”

Zazie Beetz paid tribute to her stunt double

“I know that what I feel is nothing to what her loved ones, friends and family are feeling,” the 25 year old actress continued. “My heart and my love goes out to her and them all. The cast and crew send peace, healing, and their deepest condolences.”

Deadpool’s main star, Ryan Reynolds, had paid tribute earlier in the week. “Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognise nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them - along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

It appears that Harris was brought onto the set only last week, when the crew realised they needed another stunt double for Beetz’s parts as Domino. It was her first bow as a stunt double, having been a professional road racer for many years.

Harris was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, having done several practice takes successfully. Her predecessor did have a helmet specially made underneath a ‘Domino’ wig, but Harris was brought on at such short notice there apparently was not time to get one made that fitted her.

Deadpool 2 is scheduled for release on June 1st, 2018.

