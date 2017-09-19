When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are a lot of hugely successful films. One of the biggest surprises however came when R-rated anti-hero Deadpool made his solo movie debut, breaking all sorts of box office records and raking in an impressive $783.1 million in worldwide takings.

Zazie Beetz will bring Domino to life in 'Deadpool 2'

Ryan Reynolds is the actor bringing the Marvel Comics character to life, with his cheeky real-life charm and personality working its way into the film. Making the movie such a success meant that a sequel was commissioned and now, with the film's summer production having taken place, information about 'Deadpool 2' is beginning to trickle out.

There may not be any huge news when it comes to plot twists and turns, but new cast addition Zazie Beetz has this week opened up about how she feels about working with Reynolds.

Speaking with ET, Beetz said of her co-star: "Honestly, it’s amazing kind of watching Ryan do his thing because you think like, ‘Oh, he has the mask on and you can ADR all of it’ or whatever, but he is genuinely incredibly talented, and it’s pretty impressive to watch. He’s just really good. And so, for me, this is the biggest thing I’ve done, so I’ve been very much sort of observing and it’s been a good vibe set to observe on and [there’s] a lot of really talented people."

It's heart-warming to hear just how much Reynolds resonates with those he works with. There are often stories of actors being completely different in a working setting to the persona they put out to the world, but when it comes to Reynolds, it would seem he's actually a genuinely nice guy, and somebody easy to get along with.

Having such a dedication to this property means that he's constantly giving it all, with raw passion and a real excitement for the character he's playing.

We imagine that Beetz finds that very infectious and cannot wait to see the results of their clearly brilliant chemistry in summer of next year.

More: Who Is New 'Deadpool' Star Zazie Beetz?

'Deadpool 2' is expected to hit cinemas on June 1, 2018.