Yungblud made his latest music video for 'Weird' for just $100.

The 22-year-old rocker teamed up with filmmaker and photographer Tom Pallant on the promo for the song which he shot whilst being ''trapped'' in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles with just three crew members, all of whom he is quarantining with.

And the 'Loner' singer admitted it's his ''favourite'' video yet.

He said: ''Right now, everybody is trapped within four walls trying to figure out what the f*** is going on.

''Currently, I'm trapped in LA with my best friends. We made this for $100 and this might be my favourite video we've ever made.

''I think you can see the happiness from it coming out of the screen.''

The promo sees Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - in a bedroom, in front of a garage and on rocking out with his guitar on top of the roof of the property.

The video is currently trending at number five on YouTube, whilst it has featured on the Viacom Times Square billboards in New York.

Yungblud brought forward the release of 'Weird' because of how fitting it is to these strange times.

He said: ''This song is about a really really weird time in my life where I couldn't understand the world and I thought to myself that this could not be more of a right time to put it out.

''I moved it forward in a whole schedule of things and I can't wait for you to hear it.''

The track was announced during the second episode of 'The YUNGBLUD Show' on YouTube, which was streamed by more than 50,000 fans and saw #TheYUNGBLUDShow trend at number one in the UK.

On the show being a huge hit, he said: ''Obviously it was a little difficult because we were working from home, but we gave it everything we got.

''The response from our incredible fanbase was overwhelming.

''I'm surprised every time from their countless support.

''Massive love to all the guests for jumping on the show.''

Meanwhile, the British star has joined forces with YouTube Originals for a new weekly series called 'Stay Home With: YUNGBLUD', which launched with the first episode on Monday (27.04.20).