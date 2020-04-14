Yungblud has uploaded his sold-out Brixton show online for fans to enjoy during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 22-year-old rocker has posted his performance to 5,000 fans at London's O2 Academy Brixton, last November, on YouTube so he can ''relive one of the best nights'' of his ''life'' with his fans ''once again''.

He said: ''I was getting so frustrated that I can't play a show and connect to my fan base.

''We were brainstorming ideas, and I remembered we had a bunch of people filming the Brixton show, so my team stayed up for a couple days editing it together.

''If we can't go to a live show, I'm gonna bring one to them.

''This was one of the best nights of my life. A night that I wanted to relive with my fans once again.''

Last month, the 'Loner' star performed a live-stream concert to 41,000 fans online.

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - was forced to postpone the Asia leg of his tour due to coronavirus concerns and with the virus spreading across the globe, however, he decided to host his very own online set.

In a statement, he said: ''the world is in a very weird time at the moment. everyone doesn't know what to do or where to turn. it's like we are all trapped in a glass or perspex box whilst someone is playing a trick on us. My shows were getting cancelled left right and centre i miss the energy, i miss the connection, i miss my fans and family. We need each other more than ever right now and having the opportunity to interact with them taken away from me fully wasn't even an option for me! we're holding an online concert Monday 7am PDT earliest show of my life see you there!!! (sic)''

The musician was due to play in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore in March, but was forced to push back the shows amid ''travel risks'' following the outbreak.

He said of the cancellation: ''I'm going to have to cancel this Asia tour, because we've been advised about travel risks, in terms of coronavirus.

''At first I was going to say, 'F**k it' and come, but we have been advised again to seriously not.''

But the 'Tongue Tied' hitmaker promised fans he will be back in Asia to play some dates.

He added: ''I just wanted to send a message just to say I'm really thinking about you all a lot and I want to send all my love and I hope everyone is safe, and I hope everyone is trying their best to be as positive as they can.

''I love you so much and I will be back so soon, I promise.

''I swear to God I'm going to get out there as soon as I can.''

Watch Yungblud's Brixton gig here: youtu.be/2GZAkJIb0Cs