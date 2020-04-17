Yungblud is set to release new single 'Weird' on April 22.

The 'Loner' rocker - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - announced the track during his 'The YUNGBLUD Show' live-stream Q&A, which featured special guests Travis Barker, Kelly Osbourne, Ashnikko, 24kGoldn and Machine Gun Kelly.

During the chat, Dominic explained that he decided to bring forward the release of the song because of how fitting it is to these strange times with the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ''This song is about a really really weird time in my life where I couldn't understand the world and I thought to myself that this could not be more of a right time to put it out.

''I moved it forward in a whole schedule of things and I can't wait for you to hear it.''

The second episode of 'The YUNGBLUD Show' on YouTube was streamed by more than 50,000 fans and saw #TheYUNGBLUDShow trend at number one in the UK.

On the show being a huge hit, he said: ''Obviously it was a little difficult because we were working from home, but we gave it everything we got.

''The response from our incredible fanbase was overwhelming.

''I'm surprised every time from their countless support.

''Massive love to all the guests for jumping on the show.''

The new single announcement and his streaming success comes after Yungblud uploaded his sold-out Brixton show online for fans to enjoy during lockdown.

The 22-year-old rocker published his performance to 5,000 fans at London's O2 Academy Brixton, last November, on YouTube so he could ''relive one of the best nights'' of his ''life'' with his fans ''once again''.

He said: ''I was getting so frustrated that I can't play a show and connect to my fan base.

''We were brainstorming ideas, and I remembered we had a bunch of people filming the Brixton show, so my team stayed up for a couple days editing it together.

''If we can't go to a live show, I'm gonna bring one to them.

''This was one of the best nights of my life. A night that I wanted to relive with my fans once again.''

Last month, the '11 Minutes' star performed a live-stream concert to 41,000 fans online.