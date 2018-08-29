A Wile E. Coyote movie is in the works.

Chris McKay, who directed 'The Lego Batman Movie', will produce 'Coyote Vs. Acme', which will tell the story of the arrogant Looney Tunes character who is the nemesis of Road Runner.

According to Deadline, Jon and Josh Silberman are set to pen the script for the forthcoming Warner Bros. film.

In the Looney Tunes cartoons, Wile E. Coyote is always attempting to catch and eat Road Runner, but he fails in his quest, usually with hilarious consequences.

He tends to use absurd contraptions to try to trap the bird, but they usually backfire on him.

The Acme in the film title refers to the fact he always used Acme Corporation gadgets to try to trap Road Runner.

One of the running jokes of the episodes sees him put up an umbrella to protect himself from a falling boulder, and he regularly falls into a cavernous canyon from a great height.

The characters - who were created by Chuck Jones and Michael Maltese - first faced off in September 1949 in episode 'Fast and Furry-ous', and they reunited in June 2014 for latest episode 'Flash in the Pain'.

Warner Bros' previous Looney Tunes efforts saw Michael Jordan star in 1996 live-action/ animated comedy movie 'Space Jam', which grossed $230 million worldwide.

In 2003, Brendan Fraser starred in 'Looney Tunes: Back in Action', another live-action/ animated comedy film, which also starred Timothy Dalton, Steve Martin and Joan Cusack.

What's more, Bob Hoskins and Christopher Lloyd starred in 1988's 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit', which also featured Looney Tunes characters.