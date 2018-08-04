Colombian actress Natalia Reyes has landed the Hollywood break-out role of a lifetime with a lead part in the forthcoming 'Terminator' sequel. She's virtually unheard of in the non-Spanish speaking world, but she still has a fair amount of experience under her belt.

Natalia Reyes in 'Lady, la vendedora de rosas'

31-year-old Natalia Reyes Gaitán is probably best known for being the lead role in the biographical telenovela 'Lady, la vendedora de rosas'. However, this year she has also been in two Spanish films entitled 'Pickpockets' and 'Birds of Passage'.

The forthcoming as-yet-untitled 'Terminator' film will see her play Dani Ramos; one of the main protagonists alongside the original Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and Mackenzie Davis as a soldier-assassin named Grace. It's being toted as the sequel to 'Terminator 2' - ignoring all sequels that came after that - as it's the first time James Cameron has been involved since the nineties.

Natalia made her acting debut in the Latino children's series 'Sabor a limon' in 1995, but didn't get her next role until her three-episode stint on 'Las profesionales, a su servicio' in 2006. Other television roles include 2008's 'Isa TKM', 'Cumbia Ninja' in 2015 and the action adventure '2091'. She also had a small role in the 2016 film 'Chess', her first English language film.

Recently, she has been working on Danish drama 'Brakland', and the Colombian thriller 'Sumergible', while Jason Cabell's 'Running with the Devil' marks her next English-language film. She'll star alongside Nicolas Cage, Leslie Bibb and Laurence Fishburne in this crime flick about drug kingpins and assassins.

Born in Bogotá, Natalia first started acting when she was just 9-years-old, and eventually graduated from The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York in 2011. In 2016, she married Juan Pedro San Segundo and she now splits her time between Colombia and the US, though we have a feeling the latter nation will be seeing a great deal more of her in the next few years.

Natalia is also a keen singer, having reached the finals of 'Popstars: Colombia' way back in 2002, and even performing in an episode of 'Cumbia Ninja'; a series which earned her a Colombian Kids' Choice Award nomination for Favorite Actress.