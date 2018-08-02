Guns N' Roses is one of the biggest American rock bands of all time and have been around since 1985. They've had number one albums such as Appetite for Destruction and huge hits too such as Sweet Child o' Mine. They are indeed one of the most recognised brands in the world and have even inspired the creation of a slot game which continues to be extremely popular. During their 33 active years, Guns N' Roses have released 6 studio albums, a live album, a couple of compilation albums, 3 Eps and 18 singles, but what's next for the band?

Guns N' Roses performing live

The band is on tour this November for a total of 9 dates which sees them perform in Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa. From November 2018 onwards, there doesn't appear to be any plans for further tours in 2019 and people are already suggesting the band may take a small hiatus with Slash believed to have big plans in place with the Conspirators.

While rumours are rife that 2019 could be a quiet year for the band, others have moved to quickly suggest that Guns N' Roses won't be completely dormant as many currently believe. While Slash may have plans with the Conspirators and Axl Rose said to be back in the studio recording a new album with AC/DC, it doesn't mean that things are bubbling away under the surface for Guns N' Roses out of public view.

The Guns N' Roses Not in This Lifetime. Tour began in April 2016 and after 10 legs is due to end on the 29th of November this year. In that time, they will have performed 158 shows in total all around the globe and some people believe that further dates could yet still be added, meaning the tour would run into 2019. This would please those who are yet to catch the tour, with the band likely to visit yet more cities and countries.

Slash has spoken about his own position recently to Blabbermouth and said, "We're going to do the U.S. this fall, and then I'll be out with Guns N' Roses in November and December." He went on to say, "Then we'll get together and do Europe, and after that it'll be South America, Australia.we'll try to get as many places as we can. Because as much as I enjoy the writing and recording process, when I'm creating music it's always with the intent that it should be played in front of an audience. For me, that's always the endgame - to get out there with the band and perform the music live. That's what I love the most."

So, for now, the band may have to wait for their members to return from their other projects before getting back in the studio themselves. They haven't released an album since Chinese Democracy a decade ago, so it would be great to see Guns N' Roses back with a bang and new material, but for now it may be a case of waiting to see what happens following the end of their current tour.