Starting back at the beginning of February, with Seth Troxler taking the inauguration, the sensational new club saw the likes of Maya Jane Coles, Booka Shade and Hot Since 82 headline the venue over the last few months, culminating last weekend with Paul Kalkbrenner (29th April) and Berlin's Ben Klock (30th).

In the year 2016, London's club scene looked melancholic and like it was in its demise after many clubs were shut down - most notably Fabric in September. Alas, 2017 started things anew with buoyancy and exuberance after the appointment of a Night Czar, the re-opening of Fabric and then Printworks. Suddenly, the city had a new optimism about the future of clubbing. So much so, the news has spread far and wide and revellers from across the UK and Europe are descending on the capital for what is a must-see project.

Inside Printworks London

Located on a 16-acre piece of land in East London, Printworks used to be home to Western Europe's largest print factory, printing paper for the likes of The Evening Standard and Metro. Now, fully refurbished into a 6000-capacity venue, the promoters have kept its industrial décor and turned this into London's - if not the UK's premier club. Ventilation, cable tray and industrial machinery litter the rooftops and hallways and for once it's not some hipster fabrication. Most of the original pressing machines and factory items are still on display - and rumoured to be still in working order. Nowhere gives that 90's warehouse rave scene more than this. It is an ingenious idea.

On arrival, everything is colossus. With thousands gathering this has every feel of a music festival rather than a club, and that isn't because of the day time raves its hosts (1pm - 11pm mostly).

It is the vibe that engulfs you en route to its location from Canada Water or Surrey Quays Stations. The five-minute walk that suddenly fills you with that joy and pure excitement knowing this is something unique. The elation you feel once entering the aircraft sized hangar of an entrance. The ecstasy and euphoria that runs through your body instantaneously once coming into the main 'foyer', and all the emotions and empathy that you immediately is akin to a music festival - not to mention the festival-friendly staff throughout.

It's impossible not to help look round in awe at this giant edifice you have just entered and you haven't even got to the main room yet. Everything seems done on an industrial scale, because it literally is.

Walking up the stairs to the main room is tantalising. Despite seeing all the promotional photos being released since day one, the excitement and hysteria amplifies as you get closer and sound augments. Then suddenly, you walk into the main room. Rectangle in shape, probably 100m in length and balconies on either side; you walk into a room of darkness with a rooftop seemingly sky-high.

The atmosphere is electric and in the distance, you can just make out the DJ. Despite the atmosphere and booming music - everything previously mentioned - it is the lighting and theatre that will take your breath away. There are countless lasers, not just of all colours, but from all directions, spotlights on suspension that lower in tandem down the dancefloor from severe heights, this is production on the highest level.

There seems to be no teething problems with queues and everything is well signposted, though, they are yet to open its gates to maximum capacity of 6000. Most gigs have only had 2500 tickets on sale. One criticism would be the sound, with the main room being so long, with the further back you go, you can be likely to hear the music drop slightly in volume from time to time, and with the place being soundproofed, this is something they must address, and sure they will.

Printworks is due to open again officially on the 8th and 9th of September, both nights have already sold out so hopefully it's only a matter of time before more events are added to the calendar.