Kicking off the first in our series of Weekly Music Highlights, we summarise the key events in the music industry this week. Over the last few days we've seen thrilling news in the next Bond theme tune department, drama ahead of the Grammys, and major honours bestowed upon music legends. That's not to mention some incredible new albums and exciting festival updates...

Music News

Arguably the most impressive music-related news of the week is the revelation that Billie Eilish will be recording the theme song to the forthcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die. At 18-years-old, she'll be the youngest artist ever to release an official Bond theme and we're expecting big things from her.

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

Demi Lovato confirmed on Instagram that she will be performing the National Anthem at the Superbowl on February 2nd, marking her official return to live performance following her drug overdose and subsequent spell in rehab in July 2018. We're so proud of her!

It's less than two weeks until the Grammys, but the President of The Recording Academy Deborah Dugan has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct. Details have not yet been released but it's only been five months since Dugan took on the role, becoming the very first female chief.

There were some seriously well-deserved inductions into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year, indeed many that will leave you thinking "Have they really only just been inducted?!". Among those receiving the honour were Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, T. Rex and The Notorious B.I.G.

Speaking of huge honours, Paper Planes hitmaker M.I.A. was presented with an MBE by Prince William for her services to music this week. "Today I'm accepting this in honour of my mother", she wrote on Instagram. "As a working class first generation immigrant it's great to be recognised for my contribution. Having freedom to speak my truth and to do it through music has helped me speak for those who do not have those privileges. I will continue fight for those who are silenced or persecuted by others."

Album Releases

Eminem has overshadowed all other music release news with his controversial surprise album Music to Be Murdered By. Featuring guests like Juice WRLD (RIP) and Ed Sheeran, he's already caused quite the stir with his uncensored and hard-hitting references to tragedies such as the 2017 Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival (Darkness) and the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing (Unaccomodating).

More album released this week were Bombay Bicycle Club's first album in six years Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, which is already receiving favourable reviews; Halsey's third album Manic which largely deals with her mental health struggles and features guest appearances from Dominic Fike, Alanis Morissette and Suga of BTS; and a posthumous release from Mac Miller in the form of Circles, which was completed by producer Jon Brion.

Tour Announcements

The 1975 have just released a new single entitled Me and You Together Song, but as well as that they have also announced a string of North American tour dates kicking off in Houston on April 27. In the spirit of environmental awareness, they have pledged to plant a tree for every ticket sold.

In support of his upcoming album I Am Not A Dog On A Chain, Morrissey is now also set to embark on a handful of gigs across the UK and Europe. He'll be beginning his run at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on March 6, followed by Cologne's Palladium on the 9th, Salle Pleyel in Paris on the 11th, and the SSE Arena, Wembley on the 14th.

Festival News

Joining the likes of Foo Fighters, Camilla Cabello and Black Eyed Peas at Rock In Rio Lisbon 2020 are Post Malone and Liam Gallagher. The festival will take place on June 20-21 and June 27-28, with Gallagher and Malone playing consecutive Sundays.

Headliners have also been announced for Governors Ball 2020 with Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume and Vampire Weekend leading the bill, accompanied by the likes of Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and Solange. The event arrives at Randall's Island Park in New York City for June 5-7.

One festival we'd love to be attending is Norway's Oya Festival from August 11-15. Stormzy, FKA Twigs and Aurora have just been added to the 2020 line-up which also includes Bon Iver, Bikini Kill, Michael Kiwanuka and Suede. What a weekend!

Finally, the first ever Knotfest UK is coming to Milton Keynes on August 22 with Slipknot putting tickets for the British edition on sale yesterday (January 16).