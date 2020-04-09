One of the biggest disappointments about much of the world being on lockdown during this pandemic is not being able to enjoy live music. Thankfully though, determined artists have been doing their best to bring us live performances virtually, and DiscovrTV have even set up a series of real-time shows broadcast live from the homes of musicians all over the world.

DiscovrTV launched their HomeConcerts series on March 18th, streaming live music from artists in Johannesburg, Brazil, Spain, Prague, Berlin, London, Cape Town, Hanoi, Zurich and Canada, among other places. So far they've hosted over 30 live shows with around 50 more scheduled until the end of April.

This week alone has seen the likes Marike Kotze, Quintessenz, Kyle September, Julian Brown and others performing via live streams on Facebook, and we've had the pleasure of streaming them on our own Facebook page. Upcoming live performances will include South Africa's Theron & Canfield, Ross Harding Music, Gunshot Blue and Alanna Joy Music; London's 1403 and Freya Ward; and Prague's Nuummite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DiscovrTV (@discovrtv) on Apr 6, 2020 at 6:22am PDT

You needn't think artists are putting in all this effort for nothing though; DiscovrTV have been crowdfunding the fees for these musicians as their revenue no doubt takes a painful hit as they're forced to cancel all manner of live appearances for the next few weeks. Fans can show their support for these artists by joining DiscovrTV's fundraiser with BusqrLive. You can find the QR code to make a donation to help these artists on their Instagram page or follow this link.

Co-ordinator and DiscovrTV directed Marie De La Montagne says: "We want to provide a platform for the artists who have no other opportunity to perform now and earn a living."

Not only that, but you can also keep an eye out for the charity gigs that will be popping up, such as 1403's show at 7pm on Thursday (April 9th) which is raising money for Musicians Against Homelessness.

Read the full story on DiscovrTV's #HomeConcerts series here.