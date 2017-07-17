It was a busier weekend than usual at the box office with two monumental blockbusters going head-to-head. This weekend was dominated by 'War for the Planet of the Apes' and 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', with the former taking the no.1 spot.

The latest installment in the Apes franchise still underachieved compared to early predictions with the film grossing $56.5m from 4,022 locations, after being predicted to be around the $60m mark. This puts the film at the same level of 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes', but below the intermitting 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' which scored a huge $72.6m domestic opening.

The film has garnered rave reviews with the film currently scoring 83% on Metacritic and 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, directed by Matt Reeves who will now go on to direct 'The Batman', (unsurprisingly) depicts a war between apes and humans - with upgrades on the technology of Andy Serkis' character receiving particular praise. The film is expected to continue to be a success with no future 'big-name' releases in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, Spider-Man: Homecoming brought in $45.2m to come in second place, the Tom Holland starring feature suffered a huge 61% drop in revenue, even in spite of the rave reviews the latest reboot in the Spider-Man franchise has had. The movie still shows success in comparison to the 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' though, Homecoming has already grossed more than the previous sequel did in only two weeks.

There's a huge (as expected) drop to third place with 'Despicable Me 3' pulling in $18.9m, with Edgar Wright's latest flick 'Baby Driver' charting fourth with $8.75m. Rounding out the top five is 'The Big Sick', with the independent Michael Showalter picture making $7.6m.

In fact, aside from War for the Planet of the Apes, you have to go all the way to number seven to find a new feature in the charts; critically-panned horror 'Wish Upon' pulled in a paltry $5.6m in spite of cast members from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Ki Hong, aka Dong) and Stranger Things (Shannon Purser, aka Barb) being involved.

In a rather significant moment for DC, 'Wonder Woman' made $6.7m to come ahead of Wish Upon, with the film expected to beat the $381m that 'Harry Potter and The Deathly Hollows Part 2' made on Monday, and in doing so will become the third most successful film in Warner Bros. history. The film may even challenge the $386.2m that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 made.