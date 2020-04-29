Virgil Abloh says fashion feels ''useless'' at the moment.

The creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear and the founder of Off-White admits he is ''inspired'' by the fact fashion could ''mean something different'' following the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Vogue magazine for their Postcards from Home series, he said: ''I'm inspired by the fact that fashion can mean something different out of the end of this. It doesn't feel like it did a year ago. Today it seems useless, in a way: a new handbag, a pair of shoes. Getting groceries seems more important than buying a new garment that I already have 30 of in a closet. I don't think of that as a bad thing.''

And the 39-year-old fashion designer is ''trying to find some solitude'' whilst he remains in isolation and has turned to meditation.

He added: ''I'm also trying to find some solitude. You hear about these things: wellness, wellbeing. Meditating - that's something I need to learn. I'm relishing the idea of not having to do something all the time, but that's a trait I have to learn. I'm not wired that way.''

Meanwhile, Virgil previously admitted he is being more productive than ever during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: ''We need to show our resilience. This is the time to prove our industry is a valuable one. Not for a second will I cancel, or pause, or take time off the calendar ... Everything on my end will proceed. I'm finding ways to work harder, more efficient. I've started another collection on top of the collection I was working on for June because I have more time.

''We're at a position now where I think we can realign ourselves with listening to the consumer first and responding, instead of the previous model, which was sort of talking down [to the customer. It's critical that we as designers and institutions and brands realign ourselves with the voice of the people today. That means what we traditionally know as a fashion image or an image to market or a video or a glimpse, I think can get more heartfelt. I think it can reflect the real public and humanity in a more seamless way rather than a projected idea of what a fashion image is or a marketing image is or a campaign is.''