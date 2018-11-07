Five years after it came to an end, and described by many as the greatest television series of all time, it seems as if ‘Breaking Bad’ may be revived as a film project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (November 7th), the show’s creator Vince Gilligan is working on a project currently in its development stage, described as a two-hour long film that “will be set in the existing ‘Breaking Bad’ franchise.”

Further details are pretty scarce at the moment, including on the participation of the show’s original stars Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul, or whether the project is intended for the small screen or for the cinema. However, it is the first project to bear fruit regarding Gilligan’s recently-inked deal with Sony.

Vince Gilligan created 'Breaking Bad' in 2008

The Albuquerque Journal, a New Mexico publication, claims to have obtained a brief synopsis of the project, including its working title. It currently appears to be called Greenbrier, and is said to “follow the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom”.

It, along with the New Mexico Film Office, also reports that filming is imminently due to begin in Albuqerque, where ‘Breaking Bad’ was originally set, in December.

Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul (l-r)

Gilligan, who has recently been enjoying success on Netflix with ‘Breaking Bad’s prequel spin-off series ‘Better Call Saul’ since 2015, will apparently write the script, executive produce and potentially direct the project, while the spin-off’s executive producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein are said to be attached.

‘Breaking Bad’ originally began in low-key fashion on the AMC channel in 2008, and gradually built up a massive cult following before it came to an end in 2013.

