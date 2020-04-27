Victoria's Secret has announced that Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu as one of the company's new spokesmodels.

The American lingerie brand unveiled the 'Us and Them' star as well as Chinese singer-and-actress Yang Mi and Chinese model He Sui to represent the fashion retailer in China and Asia.

A statement read: ''Follow the pace of the times and break the traditional definition of 'sexiness' ... With an independent and confident attitude, reap your share of sexiness and charm.''

Zhou - who is best-known for her roles in the films 'Under the Hawthorn Tree' and 'Soul Mate' - plans to redefine sexy with her ''natural state''.

In a video clip, the 28-year-old actress said: ''I define sexiness as being comfortable, nonconformist, and expressing (oneself) in a natural state.

''It should be we who define sexiness, not we who are defined.''

Yang wants to use her new role to change the brand's image by making the retailer a ''more positive'' force.

She added: ''Through a completely new interpretation, I want to make sexiness a natural expression in life, and it to become a more positive and beneficial force.''

The announcement comes several months after the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was cancelled in November.

The decision was made to not go ahead with the runway show - famous for the Victoria's Secret Angels showcasing the brand's lingerie as the world's biggest pop stars perform - whilst the label figured out how to ''advance the positioning of the brand''.