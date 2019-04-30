With two eagerly anticipated debut albums, some epic returns plus a long-awaited comeback, May is already shaping up to be another incredible month for good music whether your an indie lover or a die-hard metalhead. Luckily for us, we're most definitely both!

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - End of Suffering

(May 3)

Following the success of 2017's Modern Ruin, former Gallows frontman Frank Carter returns with his third studio album End of Suffering this week. Two singles have already been released: Crowbar and Anxiety. The album will be released as he continues the UK leg of his tour with his band The Rattlesnakes.

Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

(May 3)

Vampire Weekend have only got better and better over the last 11 years, and their first release on Columbia Records featuring three double A-sides Harmony Hall / 2021, Sunflower (featuring Steve Lacy) / Big Blue, This Life / Unbearably White, is destined to be another step-up for the New York indie rockers.

Rammstein - Rammstein

(May 17)

It's been a whole decade since their last release Liebe ist fur alle da and we can barely contain our excitement that these German metal titans are finally returning with a self-titled album in less than a month. Lead single Deutschland and follow-up Radio are already on our playlists and we're rocking out big time.

Frenship - Vacation

(May 17)

After falling for their break-out single Capsize featuring Emily Warren three years ago, we've been eager to hear more from this LA electropop duo. Now they're set to follow their Truce EP with their debut studio album Vacation, to be released on Counter Records on May 17, 2019.

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

(May 17)

He caught our attention with his UK number one Someone You Loved back in November, and again with the video featuring his distant and very famous relative Peter Capaldi, so we're pleased to finally get to hear his debut album this month. Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent will be accompanied by a headline world tour beginning this weekend.

The National - I Am Easy to Find

(May 17)

We loved their UK number one Sleep Well Beast released back in 2017, so we're giddy that less than two years later The National are back with their eighth studio album I Am Easy to Find. Lead single You Had Your Soul with You was released accompanied by a short film starring the Oscar winning Alicia Vikander.

Honeyblood - In Plain Sight

(May 24)

Glasgow is one of our favourite places for indie projects, and Honeyblood is just one of the artists that we have been obsessed with for the last five years. Third album In Plain Sight will be her first release on Marathon Artists and features the epic lead single Third Degree.

