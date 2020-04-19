Tyler Hubbard's little girl Olivia features on Florida Georgia Line's remix of Justin Bieber's hit 'Yummy'.

The country pop duo - completed by Brian Kelley - released their remix of the 'Sorry' hitmaker's track earlier this year, and Tyler has revealed how cool it was that his two-year-old daughter got to be included.

In an interview with website Entertainment Focus, he said: ''That was really cool.

''We're always open-minded and ready to collaborate with artists that we look up to and respect.

''Justin Bieber is one of those guys that we love what he does, we love his music, we love what he stands for and we love that song.

''When we got pitched the idea we were all over it.

''We did that pretty quick and had a lot of fun with it.

''It feels like that'll be something we'll be showing our kids one day. Actually Liv my little girl, she's two, is on the track so she's already heard the song but maybe we'll be showing our grandkids one day down the road.

''It was just really cool man and that was a huge opportunity and something that was a bucket list type of thing for BK and I being big fans of Bieber.''

The pair have previously collaborated with the likes of Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers and Backstreet Boys, and Tyler - who also has seven-month-old son Luca with wife Hayley Stommel, who is pregnant with their third child - says the pair never want to be pigeonholed.

The 'Mean't to Be' hitmaker added: ''We don't like to put ourselves in any kind of box or limit the possibilities of what we can do.

''We just want to keep expanding, keep growing and keep getting better.''