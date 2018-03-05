Kristen Stewart, who played the lead role in the film-Bella, and Mackenzie Foy, who was Bella's daughter with Edward Cullen-Renesmee, were reunited for the first time after seven years, and the adorable little girl we all fell in love with in the movie is now a charming lady.

The Twilight Saga is a series of five movies, based on Stephenie Meyer's novels: Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn. It was a romantic fantasy series that millions of people around the world raved about since its first installment in 2008, when Bella Swan met Edward Cullen. It was only in the 2011 and 2012 release of the two parts of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn that the world welcomed their daughter, Renesmee Cullen, whom they fondly called "Nessie". Back then, Mackenzie was only ten years old. Fast forward to 2018, she is now seventeen years old - the same age when Kristen started filming The Twilight Saga with Robert Pattinson.

In the movie, Nessie was Edward and Bella's half-vampire child who had special gifts, one of which is being able to penetrate Bella's mental shield-something unique and powerful as even Edward is not able to invade Bella's mind. Bella's mental shield is a raw supernatural force field that is thought to have been inherited from her father, Charlie Swan. This mental shield can block all kinds of psychic powers that try to get into her mind, as well as protect others. This is why Edward, whose vampire powers include reading minds and altering thoughts, could never use his mental powers on Bella. Nessie, on the other hand, can get into Bella's head, reading her thoughts and projecting visions into her mind, as well as into other people's.

Mental powers are not limited to fictional novels and movies like The Twilight Saga series. In real life, there are people who possess psychic gifts and use these gifts to help others, and the online world has made it much easier for us to get in touch with them through websites like TheCircle. Those who are psychic and clairvoyant are here on earth to help people get the guidance they seek through psychic readings. Unlike before when one needed to see a psychic in person, now anyone can get their guidance online at any time of the day. Psychic readings can be performed remotely through chat, voice call, or video call. Even palm readings can be done online nowadays.

Beyond Twilight, both onscreen mother and daughter have a number of projects that have earned them further prestige in the showbiz industry. Mackenzie has worked on top grossing films such as Interstellar and The Conjuring. She is also set to appear in The Nutcracker and The Four Realms which will be shown this year. Kristen, on the other hand, has starred in a few blockbuster films as well, including Personal Shopper, On The Road, and Adventureland.