A British-born DJ who performed a dance remix of the Muslim call to prayer during a festival in Tunisia has been sentenced in his absence to a year’s imprisonment by a court in the North African country.

The BBC reported on Friday (April 7th) that London-born Dax J, who now lives in Berlin, was charged with public indecency and offending public morality when he played a dance remix of the Islamic call to prayer at Orbit Festival in Nabeul, in the north-east of the state.

Dax J

The nightclub venue where it happened was shut down when video footage of the event on March 31st went viral and caused widespread outrage in Tunisia. It showed clubbers dancing to music performed by two DJs, a section of which included the music that is played five times a day from mosques to summon Muslims to pray.

Dax J had subsequently left the country before the court case and therefore escaped arrest, but he posted a “sincere apology to anyone who may have been offended,” saying that he never intended to “upset or cause offence to anybody”.

He has since deleted the majority of his social media outlets as a result of reported death threats he has received.

Organisers of the event also apologised via its official Facebook page, but said that they did not accept responsibility over the playing of offensive music.

A court spokesperson told Agence France-Presse that the court had dismissed charges against the organisers of the festival and the nightclub owner. However, the prosecution has appealed on the basis that they should have checked over the set-list ahead of the event.

When the nightclub in question was shut down, Nabeul’s governor Mnaour Ouertani said: “We will not allow attacks against religious feelings and the sacred.”

