Tom Grennan has released Amy Winehouse and Kendrick Lamar-inspired track 'Oh Please'.

The soulful number channels the late 'Rehab' hitmaker, rappers Kendrick and Nas, and late soul legend Curtis Mayfield and is about Tom changing his ''mindset towards relationships''.

He said: ''When writing 'Oh Please' I was listening to a lot of Curtis Mayfield, Nas, Kendrick, and of course Amy Winehouse, and I wanted to channel this through the song.

''The opening transports me back to visiting America, crossing the Brooklyn Bridge for the first time and seeing Manhattan.

''It really hit me at that moment that anything was possible.

''I felt euphoric and excited for the future, a chapter closed and a beautiful new beginning ahead.

''It changed my mindset towards relationships, to focus my energy on learning from them rather than going into a darker, angry place.

'''Oh Please' is about learning from relationships. It's about staying strong and making the right decisions with respect and grace.''

The track was co-produced by Amy's producer Eg White and is Tom's first single of 2020, following the release of 'This Is The Place' in January.

The two tracks will be on the 24-year-old singer/songwriter's upcoming second studio album, which he recently teased is ''ready to rumble''.

On the follow-up to 2018's 'Lighting Matches', Tom told BANG Showbiz: ''It's amazing, I've written it now, so I'm ready to rumble, I'm ready to get it out.

''I'm gonna hit the ground running in 2020 and hopefully that'll be my breakthrough year!''

The 'Praying' singer previously revealed love and heartbreak are strong themes for his new music and said his aim as a songwriter is to help others.

He explained: ''It's important, that's how people get to know you and really believe what you're saying ... I want people to actually relate to the story, and it can help them... It's nice, to be able to put your story out in the world. If you help someone, bonus! That's it! And if it inspires people to try and do it as well, then 100% man!''