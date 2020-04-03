Director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed that Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer will both be back for the 'Call Me by Your Name' sequel.

Timothee, 24, made the shortlist for the Best Actor Academy Award category for his performance as teenager Elio coming to terms with the fact he is homosexual in Luca's acclaimed 2017 drama.

In the movie, Elio falls in love with Armie's American graduate student alter ego Oliver when he comes to his family's home in Italy to help him with his studies during the summer.

Both lead actors had stated they'd be keen to reprise their roles for a sequel - which would be based on the latter half of Andre Aciman's novel of the same name, which catches up with the characters 15 years later - and now Luca has revealed that the pair will definitely be back for the follow-up film.

They will star alongside Michael Stuhlbarg as Elio's father and Esther Garrel as Elio's girlfriend.

In an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Luca said: ''I was going to America to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don't want to mention, to talk about the second part. Unfortunately, everything is cancelled. Of course, it's a great pleasure to work with Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stulhbarg, Esther Garrel, and the other actors. They will all be there in the new film.''

Luca's planned sequel, like the majority of movie projects, has had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the globe.

Screenwriter James Ivory - who won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for his work on the original film - will seemingly not be part of the sequel.