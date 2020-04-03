Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer will both be back for the 'Call Me by Your Name' sequel, director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed.
Director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed that Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer will both be back for the 'Call Me by Your Name' sequel.
Timothee, 24, made the shortlist for the Best Actor Academy Award category for his performance as teenager Elio coming to terms with the fact he is homosexual in Luca's acclaimed 2017 drama.
In the movie, Elio falls in love with Armie's American graduate student alter ego Oliver when he comes to his family's home in Italy to help him with his studies during the summer.
Both lead actors had stated they'd be keen to reprise their roles for a sequel - which would be based on the latter half of Andre Aciman's novel of the same name, which catches up with the characters 15 years later - and now Luca has revealed that the pair will definitely be back for the follow-up film.
They will star alongside Michael Stuhlbarg as Elio's father and Esther Garrel as Elio's girlfriend.
In an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Luca said: ''I was going to America to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don't want to mention, to talk about the second part. Unfortunately, everything is cancelled. Of course, it's a great pleasure to work with Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stulhbarg, Esther Garrel, and the other actors. They will all be there in the new film.''
Luca's planned sequel, like the majority of movie projects, has had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the globe.
Screenwriter James Ivory - who won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for his work on the original film - will seemingly not be part of the sequel.
Just over two years since the release of her vibrant debut album, Anna Burch is back with her second full-length album: 'If You're Dreaming'.
What have we been listening to on repeat?
'Acoustic Soul' was released on this day (March 27th) in 2001.
The Chats' debut album High Risk Behaviour is the most punk thing we've heard in years.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
What do you need to know about buying headphones?
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Zac and Eva are two children closed off from the entire world, they live with...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
At a time where scientists and explorers are on the verge of reaching a stalemate...