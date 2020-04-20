'Tiger King' star Doc Antle has started sleeping with an AK-47 after receiving up to 50 death threats a day.

The 60 year old features in the Netflix documentary alongside private zookeeper Joe Exotic - who was jailed for 22 years in 2019 after being found guilty of paying a man to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin - and Doc revealed he is worried activists will kill him.

He told The Sunday People: ''My life is threatened every day, one to 50 times. People say they want to kill me, they're going to get me.

''I don't know where the next crazy person is going to go. I have a pistol in my pocket, another in my glove box. I travel like that all the time.''

And Doc hit out at Carole for turning people against him.

He fumed: ''The salacious insanity she's written, all of the stuff she said that I'm this evil dude. People think that there's something there.''

Meanwhile, earlier this month, US President Donald Trump revealed he would consider a pardon for Joe and Doc believes it is ''50/50'' that Joe will be released from prison.

He said: ''It's kind of crazy land. I can't imagine that will happen. I think Joe could potentially get a new trial if he could get an appeal. That's probably a good thing that he would have an appeal come up, so that the facts can be presented more clearly.

''I think that him having an attorney that was only working for him for free, the appointed attorney, is really difficult.

''If Joe had OJ Simpson's legal team, he would be walking around today, singing 'Eye of the Tiger'. If I had to put money on it, I think it's 50/50 Joe could get out.''