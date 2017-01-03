The xx's Romy Madley Croft has got engaged.

The 'On Hold' hitmaker is set to walk down the aisle in due course after her partner Hannah Marshall popped thew question on Monday (02.01.17) evening.

Taking to her Instagram account of the pair locking lips, she wrote: ''Last night, a very special person asked me a very beautiful question.... I said yes! @hannahmarshall___ (sic)''

Romy's new status will no doubt come as a surprise to fans as she's never spoken about her love life or her sexuality until now and said the band - also comprised of Jamie xx and Oliver Sim - like to keep their private lives out of the spotlight.

Speaking previously, she said: ''We're very private. We like our personal space.''

Although she's pleased she's engaged, Romy will probably not have anytime to plan her wedding as the electronic trio are gearing up to release their third studio LP 'I See You' on January 13, and are feeling the ''pressure'' following 'Coexist'.

Speaking recently bassist Oliver said: ''There was so much pressure from ourselves about: What do people like about us? What makes us sound like us? What do we need to hang onto?

''When we're thinking like that, at our worst, we can end up sounding a bit like a parody of ourselves.''