Though most fans of AMC series and comic book series 'The Walking Dead' have now gotten over the death of Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun), there are those out there who still seem to think bringing his character's journey to an end was a big mistake. Creator Robert Kirkman doesn't think keeping him alive would have been right choice, however.

Robert Kirkman's the man responsible for 'The Walking Dead'

When a fan asked him whether he had any regrets about killing off the fan-favourite character at San Diego Comic Con this weekend, Kirkman responded in typical fashion: "In the event that Steven Yeun eventually sees this, I just want to say for the record, 'Not even a little bit!' So, no."

Then going on to chat about the season 7 premiere - which was widely criticised as being too violent as both Abraham and Glenn were killed off - he admitted: "I got to watch that with an audience and when it was happening I was like, 'It’s a bit much. It’s a bit much.'"

That's not to say he doesn't think it was good for the show, however: "It injected a lot of new blood to the show, including Negan, who fans really seem to like."

Negan is of course played by the brilliant Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who brings a sense of silent confidence to his villainous character. Unafraid to do whatever it takes to ensure he maintains power over all of those in his grip and most importantly, his loyal fighters also known as 'The Saviors', he has to this point gone unchallenged.

With Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his fellow survivors now gearing up to launch an attack however, all of that could be about to change. The upcoming season 8 and its episodes are thought to be taking on the massively popular 'All Out War' comic book arc, and with a new trailer for the show revealing an older Rick Grimes who relies on a cane to walk and who keeps a rather dashing beard, the time jump after 'All Out War' seems to also be right around the corner.

'The Walking Dead' season 8 premieres on AMC in the US on October 22 and on FOX in the UK on October 23.