The Sherlocks believe their debut album will make them ''pioneers of guitar music''.

The indie rock quartet - made up of two sets of brothers; Kiaran and Brandon Crook and Josh and Andy Davidson - will release their first LP 'Live For The Moment' on August 18 and believe the record will go down in music history.

Kiaran told NME magazine: ''With our band especially, maybe it's just a coincidence, but it seems to come around every ten years.

''Every ten years there seems to be a bit of thing like Oasis and Blur, and then it goes through something else a bit quiet. Then the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Kaiser Chiefs come out, and then [now] we've gone into a bit of a dance thing. I genuinely think we're going back into a guitar phase, where there's been a couple of bands come out - but it's not quite where it needs to be.

''I think we're going to be well up there. I think we could be the pioneers of guitar music when this album drops. We've spoken about this so many times - there are some good bands out there, and it is frustrating.

''But I do think it's going to come back strongly, and I think that when we drop our album that it's going to help massively.

''Guitar bands are going to be popular again for a while, and then it'll probably die down. We certainly feel at the minute like [we're] the face of guitar music as far as upcoming bands go.''

The 'Will You Be There' rocker thinks the band have done the right thing in not rushing to capitalise on their early popularity and instead waiting to release their album.

He said: ''There have been a lot of bands who have been releasing albums prematurely, and they're not getting what they deserve. There are some good albums out there, but they're released too early and [artists] don't spend enough time building.

''Whereas we've always been one of those bands where, when we do release our debut, it's done [to generate] the absolute maximum attention possible. We've built it up to a point where people are getting frustrated and wondering if we are actually going to bring an album out - [so that] when we do release it, people will be over the moon.''