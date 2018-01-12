'The Shape Of Water' was named Best Picture at the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards, and became the biggest winner overall. It was an incredible feat for the film, which also came out on top at the Golden Globes and is one of the biggest contenders for the forthcoming BAFTAs.

Michael Shannon, Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in 'The Shape of Water'

Films

The winners for the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards are in, with 'The Shape Of Water' taking home four prizes including Best Director (Guillermo del Toro), Best Production Design and Best Score. Close behind, unsurprisingly, is 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' for which Frances McDormand won Best Actress, Sam Rockwell got Best Supporting Actor and the entire cast landed Best Acting Ensemble.

Four other films managed to scoop more than one award apiece; 'Coco' got Best Animated Feature as well as Best Song for 'Remember Me', 'Darkest Hour' saw Gary Oldman take home Best Actor and was recognised for Best Hair and Makeup, Jordan Peele landed Best Original Screenplay for 'Get Out' which also won Best Horror Movie, and 'I, Tonya' landed Allison Janney and Margot Robbie Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress in a Comedy respectively.

Margot Robbie in 'I, Tonya'

'Blade Runner 2049', 'Call Me By Your Name', 'In The Fade', 'Phantom Thread', 'War for the Planet of the Apes' and 'The Florida Project' also got accolades, with 'Baby Driver' and 'Dunkirk' being the only films to tie for an award (Best Editing).

Best Action Movie went to 'Wonder Woman', while 'The Big Sick' was named Best Comedy. James Franco won yet another award for his role in 'The Disaster Artist', as Best Actor in a Comedy, though he was unable to be at the event to accept the award given that recent serious allegations against him have encouraged him to stay out of the spotlight for the time being.

TV Shows

HBO's 'Big Little Lies' was the favourite TV program of the year, winning Best Limited Series, Best Actress in a Limited Series (Nicole Kidman), Best Supporting Actor (Alexander Skarsgård) and Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern). In fact, it was HBO that landed the most prizes for the network, with Walton Goggins picking up Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for 'Vice Principals' and 'The Wizard of Lies' being named Best Movie Made for TV.

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in 'Big Little Lies'

The other multiple winners were Best Drama Series 'The Handmaid's Tale', which also got Best Actress in a Drama (Elisabath Moss) and Supporting Actress (Ann Dowd), and Best Comedy Series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', which also took home Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Rachel Brosnahan).

In the reality and talk show capacity, 'Born This Way', 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', 'RuPaul's Drag Race', 'Shark Tank' and 'The Voice' all got prizes. 'Rick and Morty' won Best Animated Series, and the remainder of the awards went to the actors themselves: Ewan McGregor as Best Actor in a Limited Series for 'Fargo', David Harbour as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for 'Stranger Things', Mayim Bialik as Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for 'The Big Bang Theory', Ted Danson as Best Actor in a Comedy for 'The Good Place' and finally Sterling K. Brown as Best Actor in a Drama for 'This Is Us'.