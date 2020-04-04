The Script have announced a free concert for healthcare staff.

The Irish trio - Danny O'Donoghue, Mark Sheehan and Glen Power - will perform at Dublin's 3Arena on February 9, 2021 as a thank you to those working in healthcare during the Covid-19 pandemic and the 13,000 capacity gig will be open to all healthcare workers in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

They said in a statement: ''We've always been huge supporters of those working on the frontline of our health care.

''They make sacrifices day in and day out, working harder than anyone. Not only to make sure we have access to resources in order for us to continue to live happy and healthy lives, but to also help us and our loved ones through some of the hardest points in our lives.''

''The very least for us to do in order to give back to their amazing sacrifices during this pandemic is getting to put on a free show for 13,000 HSE and NHS staff at the 3Arena in Dublin.

''We can't thank them enough for their continued service to everyone, much more now than ever. Danny, Mark & Glen x.''

The band added on Twitter: ''We're excited to be heading back to the @3ArenaDublin on February 9th 2021, for a free show available to HSE and NHS staff members in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Tickets will be available from 7pm on Tuesday, April 7th.''

Tickets will be limited to two per person for eligible frontline staff and a guest.