Successful music artists don't all flock to the Hollywood Hills or the Upper West Side in the same way that they used to. Those in the music industry need to chase inspiration with more vigour than any other kind of celebrity, which means that many of the biggest names in the business have branched out with primary or secondary residences in more alternative postcodes.

While access to recording studios and potential collaborators are still important, big-name artists in 2018 are also making a home for themselves in places known for their creativity and abundance of ideas. These have been the most popular neighbourhoods among famous singers in 2018.

Shoreditch, London

London has always been a hub for the music industry, particularly with American artists. While the centre of gravity may once have been in the central areas of Knightsbridge and Chelsea, these days musicians are flocking to the hipster East London enclave of Shoreditch. Drawn partly to the appeal of living in one of London's trendiest areas, Shoreditch also has a huge number of labels, recording studios and live music venues, making it a great base for any artist.

Silver Lake, Los Angeles

LA is and always will be the epicentre of the global music industry, but that doesn't mean Beverly Hills is always going to be the place to be. The hills of Los Angeles have long been associated with wealth and celebrity, so much so that even online casino games such as Mr Green continue to set their 3D live casino games inside sprawling penthouses overlooking Hollywood. While the cultural cachet of Hollywood remains, artists these days are flocking east to Silver Lake, recently voted the coolest neighbourhood in the US.

Garden District, New Orleans

New Orleans has a musical pedigree that goes back hundreds of years, so it's unsurprising that the world's most celebrated artists continue to buy homes here. In the past few years alone singers such as Frank Ocean, Beyonce, Lil Wayne, Kanye West and Janelle Monae have all purchased homes in New Orleans' upscale Garden District. The area is known for the beautiful colonial mansions which line the quiet streets, which make perfect hideaways for singers looking for absolute privacy and solitude. That fact that it's a mere stone's throw away from 24/7 party zone the French Quarter is also a major plus.

Franklin, Tennessee

Nashville has always been synonymous with country music, but these days singers from across the spectrum are setting up a base in TN. Rather than opting for the city of Nashville, most of the newcomers, such as Luke Combs and Bebe Rexha, have chosen the quiet suburb of Franklin as their home. While still providing great access to the vast musical resources of Nashville, Franklin also offers space, privacy and a place to openly hang out and collaborate with other musicians, away from the glare of the paparazzi.

So there you have it. If you really want to spot your favourite artist the next time you want to go celebrity hunting, rather than going to the places that every tour bus drives through, head to these off-the-radar spots.