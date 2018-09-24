B.A Baracus MC Vandura, Mach 5, Christine, Pursuit Special, DeLorean. Sometimes cars are just as important as the lead actor.

And while a car is not usually the first thing that comes to mind when you think "movie star", we can safely say that the vehicles below earned their pop culture iconic status thanks to their distinctive features. Self-repairing, demonic car? Ability to time travel? We saw them all.

Fulton Leasing had put together a comprehensive visual guide to the most popular movie cars of all times. Check it below and let us know what great vehicles would you pay tribute to?