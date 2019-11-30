Christmas is coming and The Frampton Sisters admit they are keen to get celebrating. We caught up with the indie-folk duo to discuss their future plans following the release of their debut single 'Birds Of A Feather' which is out now on Dharma Records.

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

We are a mixture of folk and pop, with a bit of country thrown in too.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

We have been lucky enough to not face many challenges. We have a lot of people helping us to get where we want to be and we are lucky enough to live in an area that really supports new artists that play and sing their own material.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

Sometimes we have found that balancing our musical and social lives can be hard with Freddie having had a baby and Charlie just starting a university course. But we are learning to balance these out quite nicely and still find time for our music.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

Personally, we are in no rush to get anywhere fast and we are really enjoying everything we are able to do at the moment. We feel that it can be hard to get out there and be heard but, as we mentioned above, people are really supportive of our music. You have to love what you do - and we really do. But we have also learnt that you have to be patient, and eventually we'll get out there properly!

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

First and foremost, music is our passion and how we express ourselves. We enjoying playing and writing and it plays a huge role in our lives. So making sure we have control over that is extremely important. We need to make sure we write and perform exactly how we are in real life, because that's really important to us to ensure we keep that passion alive!

During our childhood we would listen to a vast collection of music. Our parents encouraged us to express ourselves through music and our instruments and without them we feel we probably wouldn't have become musicians and gone on to make a career out of it. So our influences start with them, and where we grew up on the Orkney Isles. But now, we take inspiration from everyday life and everybody in it. Every person has a story to tell and we like to bring those out in our music. So to answer your question - we get inspiration from everybody around us and our lives too.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

We would love to collaborate with hundreds of artists. But if we had to choose one, we would probably choose Passenger. The stories he tells through his music and the way he puts a song across is beautiful. And we hope that occasionally we can do that through our songs! So to collaborate with him would be amazing. A dream come true!

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

Where we grew up; on a little island called Sanday in the Orkney Isles, every child learnt to play the fiddle. Freddie got her first fiddle when she was two, and Charlie a few years later. But Charlie wasn't too fond of the fiddle and how we all stood up to play, so she asked that she play the cello instead, cause she wanted to sit down! Which she enjoyed much more.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

We would love to eventually release an album, so everyone can hear all the songs we've been writing over the years. But our main goal, and dream, is to stand on a really big stage and have a few hundred people sing our songs back to us. That would be just wonderful. And we'd feel like we had really made it then!

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

By next year we hope to have released new tracks, played some bigger venues and gained a few extra fans! All whilst having a lovely time and having our family come along with us.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

We are hoping to release a new track in January, which is really exciting. But some Christmas songs will be coming up on our social media (as it's our favourite time of year!) and then hopefully you'll start seeing some signs of a new music video as well. All very exciting.