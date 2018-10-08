There is something about casinos that lures musicians. From blues and country, to pop and rock, generations of singers and lyricists have felt compelled to pay tribute to the world of gambling through the medium of song.

Whether it is the romantic notion of chance, the analogies with real-life fortunes, or just the buzz of being sat at the table, the gaming halls and casinos of the world have inspired many a tune.

In 1964, Elvis Presley once sang Viva Las Vegas, Kenny Rogers sang about a mysterious meeting with the Gambler in 1979, Bruce Springsteen took a Roll of the Dice in 1992 and the Arctic Monkeys 2018 release, Tranquillity Base Casino and Hotel, proves that casino-themed songs and albums are set to continue into the future, imaginary or otherwise.

Some of the early popular songs about gambling were sung by blues and folk musicians. Woody Guthrie wrote Gambling Man (later covered by Lonnie Donegan) in 1944 and Lil' Son Jackson wrote about having the Gambling Blues five years later in 1949. The trend was picked up by rock and pop musicians such as Bob Seger in the 1960s and has never let up.

But while music has been influenced by casinos, the reverse is also true: the world of casinos has been heavily influenced by the music industry, particularly through video slots. Slot machines are a key feature of the world's biggest casinos - in fact, you are never more than a few metres away from one in Las Vegas.

Video slots have become hugely popular since making the switch to online platforms. In order to appeal to as wide an audience as possible and to keep players amused, interested and coming back for more, developers are forever adding new themes to their portfolios. As a result, there are a huge number of music-related slots available to play today. Motorhead have lent their name to licensed slots and Spinal Tap has even made the jump.

Whatever type of music you enjoy, there is probably an online video slot game out there for you. Artists who have appeared on branded online slots include Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Michael Jackson, ZZ Top, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, The Monkees, Guns N' Roses, Kiss, Jimi Hendrix and Megadeth.

As if that wasn't enough, there are also game centred on general musical themes such as Latin music and Karaoke. We can only assume it will be just a matter of time before there is a slot game based on Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino. Or is that a stretch of the imagination too far?