Nobody knew quite what to expect when Marvel and Netflix struck up a deal for original content a few years back, with the streamer promising to bring four heroes - Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist - to fans in a collection of solo series.

Elodie Yung brought Elektra to fans in 'Daredevil' and 'The Defenders'

Going down a treat with the viewership, it didn't take long for the hugely successful opening show 'Daredevil' to be picked up for a second season. It was in that season that we were introduced to Elodie Yung's portrayal of fan-favourite comic books character, Elektra.

Going through some major ups and downs, it looked like the character's journey was over when 'Daredevil' season 2 came to an end, but she made her return in newly-released series 'The Defenders' and immediately made her mark as one of the season's primary antagonists. Yung however thinks there's still more to explore.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said: "I really like Elektra. It just feels unfinished. She’s done all of that, and now what? Where is she? And he’s alive. So, I’m hoping their paths will cross again. I want to know where she lives and what she does and if she’s enjoying life and all of that".

She added: "It would be interesting to explore [her relationship with Daredevil] again, especially after what just happened. But we have to see what Marvel will do with her. I have no clue".

The mysterious events that surrounded the final episode of 'The Defenders' certainly left viewers with a lot of questions about Elektra, so we think it's fair to say that we will be seeing more of her in the near future. It may take the third season of 'Daredevil' for her to make her comeback to the small screen, however. One thing's for sure; we can't wait to see what writers have up their sleeves next.

More: 'The Defenders' Trailer Teases "The War In New York"

'The Defenders' season 1 is available to watch now on Netflix. No official date has yet been given for the now-confirmed third season of 'Daredevil'.