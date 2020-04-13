Taylor Castro was initially unsure if she wanted to open up about her struggles with OCD on new single 'Girl, Afraid'.

The 20-year-old singer and actress is revealing a new side to herself with her latest music and although she still identifies with her positive, up-tempo debut album, 2018's 'Pure', she wants to be completely honest about herself with her fans.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I'll always be the girl who wrote my debut album, but I also knew there were parts of me left unacknowledged, very important parts that people needed to know about. I remember the first time I showed 'Girl, Afraid' to my best buddy before we really got close and he said, 'It's great, it's just...so unlike you.' It was moments like that where it dawned on me that my debut album had sold my own facade, or at least the girl I wanted to be. That's apathetic of me, though. I needed to sell my unfiltered thoughts, darkness and all, if I wanted to make people feel okay with their own.''

And although Taylor wrote 'Girl, Afraid' almost two years ago, she believes now is the perfect time to release it and hopes it will bring some comfort to people as they deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

She explained: ''I don't believe in coincidences. I wrote 'Girl, Afraid' in the summer of 2018, but time worked out so that it released just before this specific moment in history. That has to be all part of a grander plan. People have responded so, so well. Truthfully, they've responded better than I ever hoped for or anticipated. They've said it makes them cry in an 'I'm going to get better' sort of way.

''I was so worried it'd do the opposite or be perceived as negative. It doesn't even end on a positive note, really. That was a huge risk for me to take as the traditionally positive person I've always been and am. Watching people truly understand its intentions and feel an honest connection to something so personal is everything I could ever as for it to do.''